Is Generation Y Leaving The Black Church?

A recent study says Millennials, also known as “Generation Y,” are less likely to attend religious services compared to earlier generations. This generation is described as persons born between 1982 and 2004.

According to The Front Porch, “They’re more likely to be skeptical of religious institutions and in growing numbers are more likely to adopt irreligious attitudes.”

CNN writer Rachel Evans argues that the problem isn’t Generation Y but the local church. She says millennials want the church to update its substance, not its style. According to Evans, evangelical churches lose millennials because they fail to offer authentic community concerned with more than a good Sunday morning performance.

The article also compares the number of black youth that are leaving the black church being more than the number of white millennials not attending the white churches and why.

Read more at The Front Porch.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: