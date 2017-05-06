Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Troy Sneed Recalls Leaving His Teaching Job To Become A Gospel Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Troy Sneed chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. He talks about his new song, “Kept By His Grace,” which he says is a celebration of God watching over his life. He recalls stepping out on faith and leaving his job as a school teacher 20 years ago to become a gospel artist.

Troy talks about looking back on the last 20 years and what he has been able to accomplish in that time, and feeling super grateful to God for all of it. Plus, he shares his excitement to perform at The Piney Woods Fun-Day Gospel Festival to raise money for HBCUs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Jason Champion On How He Went From An R&B Group To Solo Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Williams Brothers’ Doug Williams On The Beauty Of Gospel’s Diversity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 day ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 week ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17