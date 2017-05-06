Troy Sneed Recalls Leaving His Teaching Job To Become A Gospel Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Troy Sneed chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. He talks about his new song, “Kept By His Grace,” which he says is a celebration of God watching over his life. He recalls stepping out on faith and leaving his job as a school teacher 20 years ago to become a gospel artist.

Follow @GetUpErica

Troy talks about looking back on the last 20 years and what he has been able to accomplish in that time, and feeling super grateful to God for all of it. Plus, he shares his excitement to perform at The Piney Woods Fun-Day Gospel Festival to raise money for HBCUs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Jason Champion On How He Went From An R&B Group To Solo Gospel Artist [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Williams Brothers’ Doug Williams On The Beauty Of Gospel’s Diversity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]