Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Blessings For The Disobedient [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for blessing us even when we don’t deserve it. He talks about offering time at church, when some people elect to take that opportunity to grab their kids and leave. He says in the last week and a half, he’s just been around a bunch of people who are constantly complaining!

But GRIFF has also noticed that God keeps showering the blessing on us, even when we may not necessarily deserve it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Fruit Of The Holy Spirit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, Help Me Unsee What I Saw [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Making It To The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 hours ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 week ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17