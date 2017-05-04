GRIFF’s Prayer: Blessings For The Disobedient [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for blessing us even when we don’t deserve it. He talks about offering time at church, when some people elect to take that opportunity to grab their kids and leave. He says in the last week and a half, he’s just been around a bunch of people who are constantly complaining!

But GRIFF has also noticed that God keeps showering the blessing on us, even when we may not necessarily deserve it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

