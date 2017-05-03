GRIFF’s Prayer: The Fruit Of The Holy Spirit [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s prayer, GRIFF explains that he just learned about the fruit of the holy spirit. Love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, and self-control, He is a bit disappointed that he’s just learning about this concept now, even though he has been baptized already- in 2003! He calls out his pastor for baptizing him, but not clueing him in to this knowledge.

Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious clip of GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

