According to WNCN.com two individuals have been accused of shooting BB guns at Apex High School students and hitting them in the thigh, head and stomach.

The accused men are 16 year old Brandon Andrade of Cary and 20 year old Christian Tucker of Apex. Each are facing charges of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging firearms or other guns in violation in a Town of Apex ordinance.

SOURCE: wncn.com

