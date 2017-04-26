LifestyledByAprilWatts: Style And War – How To Rock The Military Trend

Military-inspired fashion is currently trending. I love this because I’ve been rocking it long before it was considered fashionable.

I prefer authentic military clothing over military inspired clothing because I have an affinity for genuine articles. I also love quality. Authentic military clothing is well-made and can last a lifetime. For all my frugalistas, I still have army fatigues I bought from a surplus store when I was in high school. *ka-ching*

I love contrast, so I mix the military look with popping colors and uber feminine items. The yellow feathered sandals from La Rhonda Leigh ($44.99) add a nice pop of color and feminine flair. I threw in the Burberry Prorsum ($700+) handbag and blue shoulder duster earrings to compliment the color of the shoes and add some fun.

What military flight suit wouldn’t go well with a pair of aviators? I topped off the look with a pair of yellow Gucci Aviators. This is a great look that can carry over from day to night.

Follow me at @aprilwattslive on Instagram and Twitter for more fashion ideas and style tips.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: