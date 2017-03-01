CLOSE
Ben Carson Is Just One Step Away From Leading HUD

Carson passed an initial Senate test vote with a tally of 62-37 on Wednesday.

Ben CarsonPresident Trump‘s nominee for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, cleared an initial Senate test vote to head the agency on Wednesday, The Hill reports.

Carson secured the majority vote with a tally of 62-37. Republicans made up the majority, but 10 Democrats sauntered over party lines to vote bipartisan.

The final confirmation nomination is expected to take place on Thursday; that’s if Senate Dems decide against holding a marathon session like they did during the nomination process for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos.

Carson, like DeVos, was nominated to head an agency where he holds no actual past job experience.

If the former neurosurgeon who ran for president during the 2016 election cycle clears the final nomination hurdle, he will lead a department with a proposed 2017 fiscal year budget of $48.9 billion which supports 4.5 million households, a HUD report reads.

Several congress members have vocally opposed Carson’s nomination process including former vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted against against Carson on Wednesday after initially supporting his nomination during a January committee vote, The Hill reports.

SOURCE: The Hill

