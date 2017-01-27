‘Remember the Time’ Michael Jackson’s Hair Caught On Fire? [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

Today in 1984 Michael Jackson's hair catches fire during Pepsi commercial Michael's medical record pic.twitter.com/75nxsjkx4a — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 27, 2017

This day 33 years ago, Michael Jackson was faced (no pun intended) with a terrifying accident caught on camera.

On January 27, 1984, the King of Pop was shooting a commercial for Pepsi when his hair caught on fire. From the looks of the video, it seems he didn’t know his hair had lit up until he danced down the stage stairs. There, his crew rushed towards him with fire extinguishers and pat him down.

The fire was caused by sparks from a pyrotechnic explosion on the set that fell into his hair and – surely, with a combination of 80s hair products – stirred up the flames.

MJ, who was 25 at the time, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was treated for third-degree burns. See more photos below.

