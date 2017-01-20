CLOSE
$20 Bills Fall From Truck On I-40

Some drivers made out with some free money on I-40 as a Loomis armored truck lost a “brick” of money Thursday morning when its back door accidentally opened while an employee was trying to secure it.

When the door opened an undisclosed amount of $20 bills were scattered along the pavement.  Police said by the time they arrived most of the money was gone and drivers had left the scene.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Close