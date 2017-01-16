Little Known Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As we celebrate The Birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here are some little-known facts about him.
* At the age of 5 his name was legally changed to Martin Luther King Jr.
*He did not formally graduate from high school.
* He skipped the 9th and 12th grades in school and entered Morehouse College at age 15.
*Dr. King was initiated into the Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in the Spring of ‘52
* He was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at the age of 35.
* In 1964, King became the first black American to be honored as Time magazine’s Man of the Year.
* There are more than 730 cities that have streets named after him.
*From 1957 until his death in 1968, he traveled more than 6 million miles, gave over 2500 speeches during his travels, wrote 5 books and had published countless numbers of articles in newspapers and magazines.
* In a contest sponsored by the Discovery Channel, he was voted the 3rd Greatest American of all time.
* He was a Republican.
*The Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated, is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum.
*He predicted he would die before age 40.