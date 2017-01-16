CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Little Known Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

6 reads
Leave a comment
King Speech In NYC

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

As we celebrate The Birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here are some little-known facts about him.

* At the age of 5 his name was legally changed to Martin Luther King Jr.

*He did not formally graduate from high school.

* He skipped the 9th and 12th grades in school and entered Morehouse College at age 15.

*Dr. King was initiated into the Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in the Spring of ‘52

* He was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at the age of 35.

* In 1964, King became the first black American to be honored as Time magazine’s Man of the Year.

* There are more than 730 cities that have streets named after him.

*From 1957 until his death in 1968, he traveled more than 6 million miles, gave over 2500 speeches during his travels, wrote 5 books and had published countless numbers of articles in newspapers and magazines.

* In a contest sponsored by the Discovery Channel, he was voted the 3rd Greatest American of all time.

* He was a Republican.

*The Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated, is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum.

*He predicted he would die before age 40.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 hours ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 19 hours ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close