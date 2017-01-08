CLOSE
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Had Serious Health Issues During Holiday

Affordable Old School Concert Series Featuring Bobby Brown, Mint Condition, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MLG, Tweet And J.J. Williamson

While most of us were praying to not lose anyone else in 2016, Bobby Brown was allegedly fighting for his life. Sources are saying the 47-year-old R&B singer was given a blood transfusion and spent a few days in the hospital after his intestines exploded due to years of drug use.

As reported by a source to Radar Online: It was terrifying, and rocked Bobby to the core. It really looked like the end! Bobby was minutes from death! Doctors said he had just over one liter of blood left in his system. It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die.

He hasn’t come to terms with losing his baby girl, Bobbi, and we thought this could be the final straw! After everything Bobby’s gone through with Whitney [Houston] and Bobbi, he’s a nervous wreck. But it seemed his life was slowly getting back on track, and then he almost died. Everyone is distraught!

In addition to doing shows throughout the year, Brown was involved with the upcoming BET biopic The New Edition Story set to premiere Jan 24. He also spent a good portion of 2016 pursuing the civil prosecution of Nick Gordon for his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s untimely death.

Hopefully he’s fully recovered.

Sources Claim Bobby Brown Had Serious Health Issues During Holiday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

