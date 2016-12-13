CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Denzel Washington & Viola Davis In Movie “Fences”

0 reads
Leave a comment
"Fences"

Source: Courtesy: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

Looking for something to do on Christmas. “Fences” a screenplay written by the late August Wilson will open in theaters.

Based on the play by August Wilson, a revival of which Washington and Davis starred in six years ago, Fences tells the story of a retired baseball player and his family in 1950s Pittsburgh.

Jovan Adepo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sydney all costar in the film, which has a Christmas Day release date.

August Wilson , Dezel Washington , Fences , Viola Davis

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 11 hours ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 5 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close