Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far
Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far
1. Sean RooksSource: 1 of 21
2. Kimbo SliceSource: 2 of 21
3. Muhammad AliSource: 3 of 21
4. Bryce Dejean-JonesSource: 4 of 21
5. Afeni ShakurSource: 5 of 21
6. Billy PaulSource: 6 of 21
7. PrinceSource: 7 of 21
8. ChynaSource: 8 of 21
9. Dwayne WashingtonSource: 9 of 21
10. Doris RobertsSource: 10 of 21
11. Doug BanksSource: 11 of 21
12. Will SmithSource: 12 of 21
13. Tray WalkerSource: 13 of 21
14. Toronto Mayor Rob FordSource: 14 of 21
15. Phife Dawg aka Malik TaylorSource: 15 of 21
16. Nancy ReaganSource: 16 of 21
17. Maurice WhiteSource: 17 of 21
18. Denise ‘Vanity” MatthewsSource: 18 of 21
19. Renee AngelilSource: 19 of 21
20. David BowieSource: 20 of 21
21. Big AngSource: 21 of 21
2016 has claimed another piece of our childhood as Florence Henderson, best known for her role as Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She was 82.
Source: Bettmann / Getty
The Henderson family released the following statement:
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother Florence Henderson from Heart Failure.
On this day of thanks, our beloved mother was surrounded by her devoted children and dearest friends. We thank all of her fans for their many years of love and ask that we be allowed to grieve in private.
Florence is survived by 4 children and 5 grandchildren.
Rest in grace…
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- DJ Khaled Reveals First Photo Of New Son
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Florence Henderson, ‘The Brady Bunch’ Mom, Passes Away On Thanksgiving Day was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com