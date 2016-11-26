Florence Henderson, ‘The Brady Bunch’ Mom, Passes Away On Thanksgiving Day

Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far 21 photos Launch gallery Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far 1. Sean Rooks Source: 1 of 21 2. Kimbo Slice Source: 2 of 21 3. Muhammad Ali Source: 3 of 21 4. Bryce Dejean-Jones Source: 4 of 21 5. Afeni Shakur Source: 5 of 21 6. Billy Paul Source: 6 of 21 7. Prince Source: 7 of 21 8. Chyna Source: 8 of 21 9. Dwayne Washington Source: 9 of 21 10. Doris Roberts Source: 10 of 21 11. Doug Banks Source: 11 of 21 12. Will Smith Source: 12 of 21 13. Tray Walker Source: 13 of 21 14. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Source: 14 of 21 15. Phife Dawg aka Malik Taylor Source: 15 of 21 16. Nancy Reagan Source: 16 of 21 17. Maurice White Source: 17 of 21 18. Denise ‘Vanity” Matthews Source: 18 of 21 19. Renee Angelil Source: 19 of 21 20. David Bowie Source: 20 of 21 21. Big Ang Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far

2016 has claimed another piece of our childhood as Florence Henderson, best known for her role as Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She was 82.

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The Henderson family released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother Florence Henderson from Heart Failure.

On this day of thanks, our beloved mother was surrounded by her devoted children and dearest friends. We thank all of her fans for their many years of love and ask that we be allowed to grieve in private.

Florence is survived by 4 children and 5 grandchildren.

Rest in grace…

