GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says some words for those who are carrying some anger around after Donald Trump‘s election win. He says some wise words about all of the high tension floating around the nation since Tuesday. He notes that he can’t realistically just pick up and move to another country, because of the obligations he has here.

Follow @GetUpErica

But, in spite of all that, as he says, “I can’t be mad, because I can’t be God.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear his prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Poll Workers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For A Sore Throat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: No Clowns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event 45 photos Launch gallery Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event 1. 14530057884528 Source: 1 of 45 2. Tiff Joy & Ricky Dillard Source: 2 of 45 3. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source: 3 of 45 4. Isaac Carree & Donald Lawrence Source: 4 of 45 5. Kelly Price Source: 5 of 45 6. Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source: 6 of 45 7. Lisa Page Brooks & Tasha Page Lockhart Source: 7 of 45 8. Yolanda Adams Source: 8 of 45 9. Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Source: 9 of 45 10. Fred Hammond & Deborah Cox Source: 10 of 45 11. Jonathan Nelson & Tamia Source: 11 of 45 12. Tamela Mann Source: 12 of 45 13. Yolanda Adams & Brian Courtney Wilson Source: 13 of 45 14. BeBe & CeCe Winans Source: 14 of 45 15. Yolanda Adams Source: 15 of 45 16. CeCe Winans & BeBe Winans Source: 16 of 45 17. Yolanda Adams Source: 17 of 45 18. Yolanda Adams Source: 18 of 45 19. Mary Mary Source: 19 of 45 20. Deborah Cox Source: 20 of 45 21. Tasha Page Lockhart & Lisa Page Brooks Source: 21 of 45 22. Teddy Campbell, Tina Campbell, Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source: 22 of 45 23. Grant Hill & Tamia Source: 23 of 45 24. BeBe Winans & CeCe Winans Source: 24 of 45 25. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source: 25 of 45 26. Yolanda Adams Source: 26 of 45 27. Veda Howard & KeKe Wyatt Source: 27 of 45 28. Veda Howard & Kierra Sheard Source: 28 of 45 29. Veda Howard & Stevie J Source: 29 of 45 30. Veda Howard, Grant Hill & Tamia Source: 30 of 45 31. 1453059819769 Source: 31 of 45 32. Veda Howard & Kelly Price Source: 32 of 45 33. Veda Howard & Brian Courtney Wilson Source: 33 of 45 34. Veda Howard & Willie Moore Jr. Source: 34 of 45 35. Veda Howard, CeCe Winans & BeBe Winans Source: 35 of 45 36. Veda Howard & Fred Hammond Source: 36 of 45 37. Veda Howard, David Mann & Tamela Mann Source: 37 of 45 38. Veda Howard & Byron Cage Source: 38 of 45 39. 14530597715945 Source: 39 of 45 40. 14530597654355 Source: 40 of 45 41. 1453059759355 Source: 41 of 45 42. 14530597515826 Source: 42 of 45 43. 14530597454029 Source: 43 of 45 44. 14530597386463 Source: 44 of 45 45. 14530597320187 Source: 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com