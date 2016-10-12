CLOSE
Hurricane Matthew: How You Can Help

The aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has officially reached catastrophic proportions. As the flooding continues, numerous homes and businesses have been destroyed. Thousands of animals displaced. Many people have lost their lives.

As the rate of fatalities climb, evacuations have been ordered for such communities as Goldsboro and Kinston. Residents are urged to move to higher ground.

Rescue operations are still taking place around the state. If you are looking to help in the recovering efforts around the Carolinas here are a few good resources:

North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund: Gov. Pat McCrory’s office is partnering with United Way of North Carolina. Only financial donations are accepted.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is looking for donations. Travel-size toiletries, soap, toothpaste and tooth brushes, pillows, blankets and trash bags are welcome.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina: The food bank is accepting donations of money, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice and other food items, as well as baby formula, diapers and other supplies for infants. Items can be dropped off at any of the Food Bank’s six locations in North Carolina. In Raleigh, items can be dropped off at 3808 Tarheel Drive.

Red Cross: The Red Cross is currently looking for volunteers. Get started by filling out your volunteer application online!

