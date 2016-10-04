In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about attending the wedding of Kirk Franklin‘s daughter, which Kirk himself officiated. She says it was a beautiful affair because Kirk was so honest about what marriage is and what it isn’t. Erica also says its easy to look at the world and assume marriage isn’t valued, and that it doesn’t happen anymore- but it is, and it does.

Follow @GetUpErica

“Marriage is God’s first institution,” Erica says, God is still blessing marriage. She wants us to remember that true love and marriage is something that is still occurring, no matter what the world might suggest is happening otherwise. And when we do get married, it’s important to realize that one has to learn how to be a husband or a wife. It’s not something that’s innate. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up, Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: How Your Apology Will Set You Free [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ericaism: How God Surprised Erica Campbell With An Answer To Her Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Why Erica Campbell Gives Even When She Doesn’t Have [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ericaism: God Is Still Blessing Marriages [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com