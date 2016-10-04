Ericaism: God Is Still Blessing Marriages [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about attending the wedding of Kirk Franklin‘s daughter, which Kirk himself officiated. She says it was a beautiful affair because Kirk was so honest about what marriage is and what it isn’t. Erica also says its easy to look at the world and assume marriage isn’t valued, and that it doesn’t happen anymore- but it is, and it does.

“Marriage is God’s first institution,” Erica says, God is still blessing marriage. She wants us to remember that true love and marriage is something that is still occurring, no matter what the world might suggest is happening otherwise. And when we do get married, it’s important to realize that one has to learn how to be a husband or a wife. It’s not something that’s innate. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up, Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

