Coalition Issues Demands To Police And City Council

The SAFE Coalition called Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to make changes in its organization to better protect the citizens and build trust in the community. The organization also called on the City Council to use its power to better police the police and lobby state legislators to create legislation to protect citizens.

Demands for the police department ranged from cultural sensitivity training to providing more data to the public. Demands for the City Council ranged from lobbying the General Assembly to repeal the body camera law, HB972, to giving the Citizen’s Review Board subpoena power.

