Radio One
Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton Join Charlotte Protest Movement

R&B singers Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have joined the Charlotte protest movement. In an effort to bring healing, peace and unity to the City of Charlotte, Fantasia and Hamilton will be a part of a free concert and rally today at Romare Bearden Park starting at 6 p.m.

Keith Scott's Family Says Footage Raises More Questions

Fantasia and Hamilton are just two national names who have been tuned into what is going on in Charlotte. Charlotte native and singer Sunshine Anderson has participated in the protests and other national names have offered their opinions on what is happening.

Twitter Reacts To Violence In Charlotte

Peaceful Protest

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

