Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton Join Charlotte Protest Movement

0 reads Leave a comment
R&B singers Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have joined the Charlotte protest movement. In an effort to bring healing, peace and unity to the City of Charlotte, Fantasia and Hamilton will be a part of a free concert and rally today at Romare Bearden Park starting at 6 p.m.
Keith Scott’s Family Says Footage Raises More Questions
Fantasia and Hamilton are just two national names who have been tuned into what is going on in Charlotte. Charlotte native and singer Sunshine Anderson has participated in the protests and other national names have offered their opinions on what is happening.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Twitter Reacts To Violence In Charlotte
Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night
30 photos Launch gallery
Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night
1. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 1 of 30
2. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 2 of 30
3. 14746499086891Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 30
4. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 4 of 30
5. Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third NightSource:Tonya Jameson 5 of 30
6. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 6 of 30
7. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 7 of 30
8. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 8 of 30
9. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 9 of 30
10. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 10 of 30
11. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 11 of 30
12. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 12 of 30
13. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 13 of 30
14. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 14 of 30
15. Protestors March To Bank of America StadiumSource:Tonya Jameson 15 of 30
16. Protestors Try To Climb Onto I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 30
17. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 30
18. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 30
19. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 30
20. Police Disperse Protestors On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 30
21. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 30
22. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 30
23. Police Prevent Protestors From Getting On I-277Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 30
24. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 24 of 30
25. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 25 of 30
26. Tagger Defacing Property During ProtestsSource:Tonya Jameson 26 of 30
27. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 27 of 30
28. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 28 of 30
29. Peaceful Charlotte Protest UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 29 of 30
30. Chewy Talks With A Reporter UptownSource:Tonya Jameson 30 of 30
Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton Join Charlotte Protest Movement was originally published on oldschool1053.com
comments – add yours