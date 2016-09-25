CLOSE
[Video] Will Smith & Oprah Winfrey Recite Quotes From Historic African-American’s During The #NMAAHC Dedication

September 24th, 2016 will go down in history as one of the great moments in African-American History as the Smithsonian National Museum Of African-American History & Culture officially opened it’s doors. Politicians, celebrities and people from across the U.S. came to celebrate the achievement.

During the event we saw performances from Stevie Wonder & Patti Labelle, speakers such as Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) spoke on what it took for this day to come and others recited quotes and literature from some of the greatest Black authors, poets & speakers.

In the clip above, Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey recited some quotes and poems from Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and more with a little comedy. Check it out.

[Video] Will Smith & Oprah Winfrey Recite Quotes From Historic African-American’s During The #NMAAHC Dedication was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Oprah Winfrey , Will Smith

