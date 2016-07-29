Ericaism: Don’t Get Distracted [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 07.29.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about contemplating the answer to a question often posed to her; “how do you do it all?” As a mother and working woman who travels a lot, Erica’s plate is often pretty full. Still, she says she doesn’t let herself get distracted.

Erica shares her tips and tools on how to stay focused. She says the number one thing that has gotten her to such a place of success and fulfillment is keeping her eyes on God. Of course, that’s easier said than done. Click on the audio player to hear her advice in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Why It’s Nice To Be Nice! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Refuse To Say “I Can’t” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Erica Campbell Explains Why She Thanks God In Advance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ericaism: Don’t Get Distracted [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

distracted , ericaism

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 6 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close