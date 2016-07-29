Ericaism: Don’t Get Distracted [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about contemplating the answer to a question often posed to her; “how do you do it all?” As a mother and working woman who travels a lot, Erica’s plate is often pretty full. Still, she says she doesn’t let herself get distracted.

Erica shares her tips and tools on how to stay focused. She says the number one thing that has gotten her to such a place of success and fulfillment is keeping her eyes on God. Of course, that’s easier said than done. Click on the audio player to hear her advice in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

