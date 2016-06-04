CLOSE
The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died

Former heavyweight world champion Muhammad Ali died in the hospital on Friday after treatment of a respiratory problem. The boxer's family had gathered at the hospital saying they were "prepared for the worst". On Thursday Ali's spokesman, Bob Gunnell, said

By Christina Coleman

Newsone

Muhammad Ali has died at age 74, according to CNN.

Ali has been in the hospital since Thursday battling respiratory issues. Earlier today, two people familiar with his condition told the Associated Press that Ali’s condition was more serious than in his previous hospitalizations.

The boxing legend, considered to be one of the world’s greatest athletes, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the 1980s. Over the years, Ali has been hospitalized a handful of times, most recently last year to treat a urinary tract infection and in December 2014 with pneumonia.

In recent years, the boxing legend’s public appearances have been scarce — in April during the Celebrity Fight Night dinner in Phoenix (an annual event to raise funds for Parkinson’s treatment and research), he was photographed wearing sunglasses and appeared “frail,” USA Today reports. His last formal public appearance was at the Sports Illustrated Tribute to Muhammad Ali at The Muhammad Ali Center in October.

SOURCE: USA Today, AP | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died was originally published on newsone.com

