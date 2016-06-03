Warryn Campbell Talks About Transitioning To Gospel Music [VIDEO]

| 06.03.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Warryn Campbell’s professional career started with Death Row Records, however he grew up in the church. After producing songs for artists like Brandy, Tupac and others he wanted to do something different and pursued Gospel. After meeting his now wife Erica Campbell he formed the group “Mary Mary” with Erica’s sister Tina Atkin and the rest is history.

Warryn Campbell Talks About Transitioning To Gospel Music [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Warryn Campbell

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Black Music Month: Mahalia Jackson
06.29.18
Black Music Month: Celebrating The Winans [Video Playlist]
06.21.18
Black Music Month: Celebrating The Williams Brothers [Video…
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Donnie McClurkin
06.19.18
Black Music Month: Tamela Mann
06.15.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rance Allen
06.14.18
Black Music Month: Kirk Franklin
06.13.18
Black Music Month: The Clark Sisters
06.14.18
Black Music Month: BeBe & CeCe Winans
06.13.18
Black Music Month: CeCe Winans
06.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close