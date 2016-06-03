Warryn Campbell Talks About Transitioning To Gospel Music [VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell’s professional career started with Death Row Records, however he grew up in the church. After producing songs for artists like Brandy, Tupac and others he wanted to do something different and pursued Gospel. After meeting his now wife Erica Campbell he formed the group “Mary Mary” with Erica’s sister Tina Atkin and the rest is history.

