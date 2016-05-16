GRIFF’S Prayer: High School Seniors Who Won’t Be Graduating This Year [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

GRIFF has a prayer for high school seniors who not only are not going to be graduating this year, but haven’t told anybody in their families. So these students just have their parents and grandparents and aunties and uncles coming through to the graduating thinking they’re going to see their beloved walk in the graduation.

Plus, he & Erica give a shout out to those who are graduating this year! Click on the audio player to hear GRIFF’s prayer now in this exclusive audio from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica.”

