How To Handle Disagreeing With Other Christians

These 12 principles are adapted from the best seller: Conscience: What it is, How to Train it, and Loving Those Who Differ

Welcome those who disagree with you (Rom: 14: 1-2) Those who have freedom of conscience must not look down on those who don’t (Rom 14: 3-4) Those whose conscience restricts them must not be judgmental toward those who have freedom (Rom. 14: 3-4) Each believer must be fully convinced of their position in their own conscience (rom. 14:5) Assume that others are partaking or refraining for the glory of God (Rom. 14:6-9) Do not judge each other in these matter because we will all someday stand before the judgment seat of God (Rom. 14: 10-12) Your freedom to eat meat is correct, but don’t let your freedom destroy the faith of a weak brother (Rom. 14: 13-15) Disagreements about eating and drinking are not important in the kingdom of God; building each other up in righteousness, peace and joy is the important thing (Rom. 14:16-21) If you have freedom, don’t flaunt it; if you are strict, don’t expect others to be strict like you (Rom. 14:22a) A person who lives according to their conscience is blessed (Rom. 14:22b – 23) We must follow the example of Christ, who put others first (Rom. 15: 1-6) We bring glory to God when we welcome one another as Christ has welcomed us (Rom. 15:7)

From the book: Conscience: What it is, How to Train it, and Loving Those Who Differ

By Andrew David Naselli,m J.D. Crowley, Foreword by D.A. Carson

