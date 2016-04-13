Darlene McCoy will moderate the Black Love panel featuring David and Tamela Mann and J.J. and Trina Hairston at Women’s Empowerment 2016. Make sure you have your tickets so you will be in the building to learn from two couples with amazing #blacklove stories.

Women’s Empowerment 2016 Panel :: Black Love was originally published on foxync.com