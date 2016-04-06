CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Women's Empowerment Artist Jazmine Sullivan Was Born to Sing [VIDEO]

50 & Fabulous: Celebrating 50 Years Of Women's Advances Since The Pill

Jazmine Sullivan was born to sing!

She’s one of the most amazing singers performing at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo, with keynote speakers Viola Davis, April 16th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

When Sullivan was younger, she wanted to sound like artist that were out at the particular time, including Mariah Carey. Growing up, she sang gospel music and listened to Lauryn Hill and other artist until she found her unique sound, and indeed she found her voice.

Let’s look back as she slays ‘Home’ from ‘The Wiz’ at 11-years-old!

