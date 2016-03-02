CLOSE
Rev. William Barber: We Need To Ask The Right Questions [AUDIO]

Rev. William Barber

The last few days have been filled with vigils, protests and prayer gatherings because of the incident where 24-year-old Akiel Denkins was shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer trying to serve him with a warrant on a felony drug charge.

Akiel Denkins Mother Says She Needs Prayer [VIDEO]

There are still so many unanswered questions and tension between the black community and the police force.  The community wants answers. But what’s next?

Raleigh Mayor Asks For Peace In The Wake Of Akiel Denkins Shooting

NC NAACP President Rev. Barber explains what people can do:

  • If you have eyewitness knowledge about what is happening, please get that information to the family’s attorney to help sort out what actually happened.
  • There is a meeting tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Bibleway Church to discuss what people can do to help.
  • Pray for the family and when a call for support is made, show up.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”VzVNnR_E4J_w” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

