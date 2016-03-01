Weekly Bible Study With Melissa: What Does It Look Like When The Spirit Falls?

Weekly Bible Study With Melissa:

2 Timothy 2:15 says to “study to shew theyself approved unto God.

Let’s study….

What would be your answer if you were asked, “What happens when the Spirit falls?” You might say, every one begins to Praise God, with shouting and exhortation of Him.

What does the “moving of the Holy Spirit” really look like? Paul talks about it in Corinthians (1 Corinthians 14). It could be the shouting and running – the passion and excitement of feeling His spirit in the midst ;or/and the clear use of our God given gifts of praying and prophesy – hearing from Him.

These are times when the Pastor message touches the hearts of the people and builds the church, when the musicians provide melodies that ignite the flow of the spirit, when Prophets share what God has spoken or shown them and it’s revelation can be felt immediately.

This is GOOD stuff 🙂 Read more at Desiring God.

Fred Hammond “When the Spirit of the Lord”

