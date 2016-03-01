CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Weekly Bible Study With Melissa: What Does It Look Like When The Spirit Falls?

0 reads
Leave a comment
An open Bible on a pedestal

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty

Weekly Bible Study With Melissa:

2 Timothy 2:15 says to  “study to shew theyself approved unto God.

Let’s study….

What would be your answer if you were asked, “What happens when the Spirit falls?”  You might say, every one begins to Praise God, with shouting and exhortation of Him.

What does the “moving of the Holy Spirit” really look like?  Paul talks about it in Corinthians (1 Corinthians 14).   It could be the shouting and running – the passion and excitement of feeling His spirit in the midst ;or/and the clear use of our God given gifts of praying and prophesy  – hearing from Him.

These are times when the Pastor message touches the hearts of the people and builds the church, when the musicians provide melodies that ignite the flow of the spirit, when Prophets share what God has spoken or shown them and it’s revelation can be felt immediately.

This is GOOD stuff 🙂  Read more at Desiring God.

 

Fred Hammond “When the Spirit of the Lord”

 

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Bible Study , Desiring God

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close