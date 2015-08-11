CLOSE
Roma Downey Thankful & Humbled by “Answered Prayers”

Roma Downey’s riveting new six-part series “Answered Prayers,” which features real-life stories of people in potentially life-threatening situations who experience divine intervention, says she’s “thankful” and “humbled” by fans’ support for the show.

“We are humbled by the support of so many national prayer leaders, and thankful for how this show is inspiring so many to pray again,” said Downey about the series which has now moved to primetime at 8 p.m. ET Sundays on the TLC network.

Downey hosts each one-hour episode that incorporates actual footage and interviews paired with powerful reenactments.

The series  debuted on July 26 and featured stories including an Indiana family that survived a Category 5 tornado. This week, viewers will see the miraculous story of a Detroit pastor who nearly lost his life after being stabbed 37 times.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to make this. People of faith will be drawn to this. It’s a breath of fresh air,” the “Touched by an Angel” star recently told The Christian Post. (via: BlackChristianNews.com)

