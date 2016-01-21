In Advance Of Storm Gov. McCrory Declares State Of Emergency

At a news conference Thursday morning, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory announced that he has declared a State of Emergency ahead of an approaching winter storm.

The Governor made the move because of two deaths in western North Carolina that has already been attributed to the weather. McCrory went on to say that his first priority is preventing any more.

The governor also stated that he has ordered the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Triangle Weather:

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: