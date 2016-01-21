CLOSE
Local
In Advance Of Storm Gov. McCrory Declares State Of Emergency

USA, Columbia, Washington DC, Capitol Building

Source: Tetra Images – Henryk Sadura / Getty

At a news conference Thursday morning, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory announced that he has declared a State of Emergency ahead of an approaching winter storm.

The Governor made the move because of two deaths in western North Carolina that has already been attributed to the weather. McCrory went on to say that his first priority is preventing any more.

The governor also stated that he has ordered the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Triangle Weather:

 

