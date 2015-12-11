CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Melissa’s Encourage Me Moment: Wake Up Doing Something Different

1 reads
Leave a comment
Encourage me moment

Source: crenshaw / Crenshaw

 

Join me weekdays for an encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.”   Check out today’s Moment:

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”V2rR9haiHLxM” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

 

<p style=”text-align: center;”></p>

<span style=”color: #ff0000;”> <strong>Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!</strong><span style=”color: #000000;”>…Standard Messaging Rates Apply</span></span>

 

<strong>LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!</strong>

 

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial;”>

</span>

 

 

@Melissa Wade , Encourage me moment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 4 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close