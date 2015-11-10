Denzel Washington Calls COGIC Members Out ‘On Being Ungrateful’ At 2015 Convocation

Every year there is an event that shapes the National COGIC Convention. Denzel Washington spoke at COGIC’s $200-a-plate banquet at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel to raise money for the denomination’s charity work. Denzel talks abut his faith all the time. The famous actor says that he prays everyday and read the bible for meditation.

Denzel reflected on the need for prayer and humility. Here is what he said:

“I pray that you put your slippers way under your bed at night, so that when you wake in the morning you have to start on your knees to find them. And while you’re down there, say thank you. It is impossible to be grateful and hateful at the same time. We have to have an attitude of gratitude. Faith and optimism can add years to your life A bad attitude is like a flat tire. Until you change it, you’re not going anywhere, urging the audience to “use the power of prayer in everything we do. Faith and optimism can add years to your life. A bad attitude is like a flat tire. Until you change it, you’re not going anywhere. Use the power of prayer in everything we do.”

The Church of God in Christ is the largest African-American Pentecostal denomination, with about 12,000 congregations. This is the sixth time its annual Holy Convocation has been in St. Louis. Last year, the convention came to national attention when a young man said he was delivered from the being gay. The video and meme lived for weeks after the convocation ended.

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted November 10, 2015

