Donnie McClurkin Thanks Many For Prayers As He Mourns Again

Donnie Mclurkin

Donnie McClurkin is weathering the storms of sadness. His 13 year old niece  has passed away. While Donnie did not specify the cause he did thank the many people who are supporting him.

Donnie took to Facebook to post this special message:

The passing of my 13yr old niece, Trinity, 4days ago…and the pain it’s left her parents and grandparents, aunts uncles, brothers & sister and cousins…left me broken on stage …but theses singers were and are so much more than singers..Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, FRED Hammond, Isaac CARREE, zacardicortez, HEZEKIAH WALKER… Their love helped me minister..it’s all for the glory of God! Keep my family in prayer.. Home going service is this thursday…another death…but God be praised…THROUGH IT ALL, ANDRAE…THROUGH IT ALL!

 

We send our deepest prayers of consolation to him. Donnie has been a participating performer  on the Festival Of Praise Tour this fall.

 

Donnie McClurkin Thanks Many For Prayers As He Mourns Again was originally published on elev8.com

Bishop Hezekiah Walker , Donnie McClurkin , Fred Hammond , Isaac carree , Jessica Reedy , Zacardi Cortez

