First Live Televised Exorcism Will Happen This Friday

Excorcism House

Source: Destination America / Promotional

The network dedicated to all-American entertainment will revisit the story and the frightening house that inspired the iconic movie ‘The Exorcist’ on its 66th anniversary this October. The live event will take place at the original Exorcist House in the suburbs of St. Louis where the infamous ritual was performed on Roland Doe in 1949. No one has ever attempted to rid the lurking spirits and demons that inhabit this home…until now.

EXORCISM: LIVE! will feature Destination America’s cast of the hit series ‘GHOST ASYLUM’ the Tennessee Wraith Chasers, world-renowned psychic medium, Chip Coffey, as well as Bishop James Long with the United States Old Catholic Church who will be conducting the rite of exorcism on the house. Actor and media correspondent Chris Jacobs has signed on as host of the two-hour live special, bringing with him an extensive career in live television as former host of The Insider, correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, and currently the host of Overhaulin’ on Velocity.

Viewers will have the opportunity to take an active part in EXORCISM: LIVE! by following multiple live camera feeds set up around the house online at DestinationAmerica.com/ExorcismLive. Destination America encourages viewers to serve as extra eyes and ears for the team throughout the special by scanning the live camera feeds on their home computers and reporting mysterious activity either on the adjacent comment board or on Twitter. Tweet observations @DestAmerica using #ExorcismLive. Select tweets will appear live on air and help suggest where paranormal hot spots may be developing.

EXORCISM: LIVE! airs on Destination America on Friday, Oct. 30 from 9-11pm 9/8c.

First Live Televised Exorcism Will Happen This Friday was originally published on elev8.com

#ExorcismLive , halloween

