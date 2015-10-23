CLOSE
Feature
Home

Deitrick Haddon New Music ‘Sinners (Saved By Grace)’ Reaches Un-Churched [AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Deitrick Haddon

Source: eOne Nashville / DH Visions

Deitrick Haddon is back! He has always been a hardworking talented creative voice in Gospel music. He is releasing his first music project ‘Masterpiece’ from his own creative house DH VISIONS. It is a partnership with eOne. It is following his personal mantra that  anything that you do for God  must be done with excellence and ahead of the curve.

Deitrick understands that this new album will push the envelope! The other night Deitrick hosted a listening session from Periscpope and discussed the new music.

When asked what did he think of the  project ‘Masterpiece’ Deitrick said the following:

It’s going to be my most creative record and definitely takes you through the experiences  I’ve had in my journey. My goal is to pull from my life’s journey and put it into  my creativity and my new project. It’s a straightforward message nit compromising the message of Jesus Christ. We’re making music for everybody.  I believe the Gospel is to reach people where they are. A lot of tines people are nt coming to church so music has no boundaries and can go right where people are. That’s where my new track Sinners does. It reaches those people that are ‘unchurched’.

Take a listen:

What do you think? Masterpiece will be available on November 6, 2015.

Make sure to join our Facebook family.

Check out the Deitrick through the years!

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/gospel-music/&#8221;; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com&#8221;;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/371475View gallery

Deitrick Haddon New Music ‘Sinners (Saved By Grace)’ Reaches Un-Churched [AUDIO] was originally published on elev8.com

deitrick haddon , Masterpiece

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close