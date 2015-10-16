CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Dr. Chris Hartwell: Prayer Is Not Just Talking To God, It’s Listening [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show guest Dr. Christopher Hartwell of the Crossroad Community Church discusses the fact that its easy to read the word, or pray to God, hear only what we’ve been taught and what we understand, rather than hearing God’s word for what it is.  Listen to Dr. Hartwell’s tips on opening our minds and hearts in order to do that!

RELATED: Points Of Power: What Giving Up Tells God [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Yolanda Adams: “Wholeness And Health Is A Part Of God’s Plan” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Points Of Power: “When God Is For You, No One Can Be Against You” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/896927View gallery

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

Dr. Chris Hartwell: Prayer Is Not Just Talking To God, It’s Listening [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

dr. chris hartwell , God , meditation , prayer , prayer and meditation

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close