CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

0 reads
Leave a comment

Many kitchen challenged people when asked about their cooking skills typically joke about their go to skill of being able to boil water. Great thing about this Omelet In A Bag recipe, boiling water is the only thing you need to know how to do!

Suggested Ham and Cheddar Omelet In A Bag Ingredients

  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1/4 cup ham
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Hand full of peppers
  • Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
  • For topping the finished omelet:
    • 1/4 cup salsa
    • Spoon of sour cream

Note: Feel free to customize ingredients as these are only suggested.

Click here for directions

Chicken Marsala [RECIPE]

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

 

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close