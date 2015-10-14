American Music Awards Snubs Gospel Music Completely

Yesterday morning, the 2015 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Good Morning America. There was a glaring omission when all the names and categories were revealed.

The American Music Awards snubbed gospel music performers and fans completely this year. The only bite or nod to the genre is a watered down category called Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational. The nominees this year for category are Casting Crowns, Hillsong United and Mercy Me. The category only has three nominees, when artist of the year has twelve nominees.

Gospel music is unappreciated, misunderstood and neglected by mainstream media.

This is painfully true from the highly critical Op Ed written in The Washington Post, to the off camera presentation of 2015 Billboard Awards Gospel/Christian category presentation. Lecrae deserved his moment. He debuted on Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart over Maroon 5, the biggest pop group in the country. The Grammy Awardsignores Gospel too! The Gospel Music categories are presented before the main show in the auditorium across the street from the Shine Auditorium. It is rarely ever televised.

Let’s just part aside the fact that no traditional gospel is discussed or has been discussed in months. Let’s just focus on the present time. Their narrow view of gospel and its affect on music fans is reflected in the stunning mix of contemporary nominees not mentioned. J. Moss, Jessica Reedy, Tasha Page Lockhart, Donald Lawrence, 3 Winans Brothers The Walls Group, Erica Campbell, Casey J were all ignored.

All other genres borrow from this deeply spiritual music. Think about it. The call and response of rap comes from praise and worship. Booming soul shaking vocals comes from the lead vocalist singing and pleading their case to the heavens. Questioning soulful riffs come from singing parables.

How can you deny this thread that weaves through popular music. How can you deny a part of our culture that has paved and led the way to social change and personal victory? What is that?

Originally, The American Music Awards nominations were based on sales on Soundscan and Cashbox airplay summaries. New media introduced the addition of social media and video plays to the determination.

It is a shame that once again Gospel music gets ignored. Gospel music fans need to be recognized too!

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted October 14, 2015

