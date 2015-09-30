CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Bishop Secular Makes A Tyler Perry Accusation [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bishop Secular feels like some of these pastors are out here preaching with material that isn’t theres! Click on the audio player to hear him explain more on the subject, on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

RELATED: Bishop Secular Explains Why “Soulmate” Is A Noun [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Secular On The Negative Affects Of Twerking [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Secular Gives Advice For Nephew Wanting To Marry His Cousin [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/906881View gallery

Bishop Secular Makes A Tyler Perry Accusation [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Bishop Secular , Tyler Perry

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close