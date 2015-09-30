Bishop Secular feels like some of these pastors are out here preaching with material that isn’t theres! Click on the audio player to hear him explain more on the subject, on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Bishop Secular Makes A Tyler Perry Accusation [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted September 30, 2015

