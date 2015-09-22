First Look At Anne Rice’s Newest Movie ‘Young Messiah’

Anne Rice was known the world over for her vampires and dark novels. In 2002, Anne says, ‘ I experienced a new spiritual beginning, and my writing inevitably changed. New challenges presented themselves and new novels were the result.’ The two novels that changed her path were book one ‘Christ The Lord‘ and book two ‘Christ The Lord: Road To Cana‘. The new movie will be based on book one.

Follow @Elev8Official

Anne has this to say about the book the movie is based on:

This book seeks to present a realistic fictional portrait of Our Lord in Time. It is rooted in the faith that the Creator of the Universe became human in the person of Jesus Christ and “dwelt among us.” The magnificent mystery of the Incarnation is accepted and affirmed as fact. Scripture is the inspiration for the emotions and powers of the Child Jesus as they are envisioned here. History as well as the gospels is the source for this picture of a world in which Our Lord might have lived, as a little boy, in war and in peace, from day to day.

Focus Features stated in a press release today that the film is now called The Young Messiah. Director Cyrus Nowrasteh explained the change this way:

“This new title better conveys how our film seeks to present a realistic portrait of Jesus as a child both grounded in faith and consistent with the adult Jesus revealed in the Bible. As believers, we hope that children will be drawn to the child Jesus and that this can be an uplifting film for the entire family,” said Mr. Nowrasteh. “It’s important to us that The Young Messiah inspires people to visit, or revisit, Jesus’ story from a fresh new angle, one that centers on an unexplored moment in His life between the nativity and His crucifixion and resurrection. We also hope that, in some small way, our film leads viewers to the transformation and grace that Jesus extends to us all.”

Focus Features also released our first official look at the film today:

The movie will hit theaters on march 11, 2016.What do you think? Will you see it?

Make sure to checkout:

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/movies-2/”; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com”;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/1343293View gallery

First Look At Anne Rice’s Newest Movie ‘Young Messiah’ was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted September 22, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: