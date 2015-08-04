CLOSE
Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks Her “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole Conference” This Week

Pastor Shirley Caesar invites you to her “43rd Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference coming August 2nd – August 7th . The nightly services are at 7:30pm nightly and are free and open to the public and feature some of the countries top ministers and artists such as Bishop Paul S. Morton, Jekalyn Carr, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Prophet Todd Hall, Melvin Williams, Paul Porter and more….

The annual “Wilt Thou be Made Whole Conference will be held at Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church located at 3100 Sanderford road in Raleigh and at 7:30 nightly.

In my interview pastor Shirley Caesar talks about the speakers and artists and a very special Thursday Night of WAR!

Listen to my interview below with the legendary Pastor Shirley Caesar.

 

 

