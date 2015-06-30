CLOSE
FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival

Essence Music Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The biggest issue about going anywhere is trying to figure out what the heck to wear! #TeamBeautiful’s got your back, at least for Essence Music Festival.

Essence Fest is more than a concert series, it’s a full weekend getaway in New Orleans. Because of the hefty number of events and people that will be in Nola this weekend, we realize just how overwhelming everything can get, especially when it comes to figuring out what to wear. So we’re here to help!

Step by step, we want to give you a guide to the weekend so that we can ensure you will be properly dressed for those photo opps that are sure to come. We know, we’re so sweet.

What To Wear:

Day: For those fun day parties/Convention Center activities

New Orleans is all kinds of hot. It’s mostly muggy, humid and yeah, hot. So, you need to wear something that is light, breezy, but still functional because there’s a lot of walking involved if you’re out and about at day parties, The Convention Center or sightseeing.

Night: For the concerts and after hours on Bourbon Street

FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

