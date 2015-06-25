Another Shark Attack On The N.C. Coast

Another shark attack has happened on the NC Coast. A Charlotte man rescued an 8 yr old boy who was attacked by a shark in Pender County. The man is a friend of the 8 yr old’s father and says the little boy was playing in the shallow water in Surf City in Topsil Island, when he heard screaming he ran to help the young boy. The 8yr old received some minor foot and leg injuries.

Read more at WRAL.com

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: