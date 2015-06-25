CLOSE
Another Shark Attack On The N.C. Coast

Back to beqa lagoon

Source: Alexander Safonov / Getty

 

 

 

Another shark attack has happened on the NC Coast.  A Charlotte man rescued an 8 yr old boy who was attacked by a shark in Pender County.  The man is a friend of the 8 yr old’s father and says the little boy was playing in the shallow water in Surf City in Topsil Island, when he heard screaming he ran to help the young boy.  The 8yr old received some minor foot and leg injuries.

 

Read more at WRAL.com

 

