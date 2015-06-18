CLOSE
Charleston Church Shooter Suspect Caught In Shelby, N.C.

Dylann Roof

CNN and the Charlotte Observer reports that Dylann Roof, the suspect in the fatal shooting at a Charleston church, was caught in Shelby, North Carolina. The FBI has confirmed to CNN that Roof of Lexington is in custody. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Shelby.

10 Facts About Historic “Mother” Emanuel AME Church And Its Pastor Clementa Pinckney

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. at “Mother” Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston. Roof opened fire on members of the church inside the church, killing nine people.

The victims included state Sen. Clementa Pinkney, also the church’s pastor. Former N.C. state Sen. Malcolm Graham is concerned that his sister was inside the church when the shooting occurred. Graham had been unable to reach his sister and told the Charlotte Observer that he was headed to Charleston.

 

Read more coverage:

What Did The Shooter Say That Lets Us Know It’s a Hate Crime?

Don Lemon: S.C. Church Shooting — Racial Or Religious Hate Crime?

