Charleston Church Shooter Suspect Caught In Shelby, N.C.

CNN and the Charlotte Observer reports that Dylann Roof, the suspect in the fatal shooting at a Charleston church, was caught in Shelby, North Carolina. The FBI has confirmed to CNN that Roof of Lexington is in custody. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Shelby.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. at “Mother” Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston. Roof opened fire on members of the church inside the church, killing nine people.

The victims included state Sen. Clementa Pinkney, also the church’s pastor. Former N.C. state Sen. Malcolm Graham is concerned that his sister was inside the church when the shooting occurred. Graham had been unable to reach his sister and told the Charlotte Observer that he was headed to Charleston.

Tonya Jameson Posted June 18, 2015

