How Erica Campbell Remains Sexy & Saved [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 06.12.15
Erica Campbell is doing her thing all while staying sexy and saved! She’s dishing all about it in an exclusive interview. Listen to the audio player to find out the details on where and when you can catch it in this edition of Inside Inspiration!

Click here for more Inside Inspiration and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

