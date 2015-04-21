Your browser does not support iframes.

A single mother wrote us with a bit of a dilemma. Her ex-husband is spoiling their son with expensive clothes and shoes. Is this really a problem or is she focusing on the wrong thing? Listen to the audio player to hear what Yolanda Adams thinks about it in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

Is It Okay To Spoil Your Child? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com