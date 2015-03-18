Your browser does not support iframes.

Money, money, money, money…MONEY! Are you the spender or the saver in your relationship? AV asked our listeners this question today. Typically it’s the man who holds on to the coins, but listen to the audio player to find out if we got any different answers in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 am CST/6:50 am EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

RELATED: Things Kids Have Done To Their Parent’s Car That Cost Them Money! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Secular: Why You Shouldn’t Ask The Person You’re Dating For Money! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Never Can Say Goodbye: How Much Money Has Michael Jackson Made Since His Death? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

Spender Or Saver: Which One Are You In Your Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com