Spender Or Saver: Which One Are You In Your Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Money, money, money, money…MONEY! Are you the spender or the saver in your relationship? AV asked our listeners this question today. Typically it’s the man who holds on to the coins, but listen to the audio player to find out if we got any different answers in this edition of AV’s Say What! 

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 am CST/6:50 am EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

Spender Or Saver: Which One Are You In Your Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

