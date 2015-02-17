CLOSE
Black History Month
Home

LeBron James’ ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Shirt Becomes Modern Black History Moment

0 reads
Leave a comment

In honor of Black History Month in 2015, The Urban Daily will highlight amazing moments in Black American sports and entertainment history.

Each week, we’ll focus on two photos that showcase Black excellence, shining a light on little known facts about each icon.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

All-Black Little League Team Jackie Robinson West Are Still Little Giants

Barack Obama Name-Drops Young Jeezy And Mocks Political Elite

Halle Berry Wins Oscar For Best Actress

LeBron James’ ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Shirt Becomes Modern Black History Moment was originally published on theurbandaily.com

BHM 2015 , BHM pop ups , I Can't Breathe , lebron james

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close