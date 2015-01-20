Congratulations to Dr. Alice Hooker Our January Pastor Of The Month.

Congratulations to Dr. Alice Hooker, Pastor of Works for Christ Christian Center – 1395 Fire Tower Rd. Sanford, NC on being our January Pastor of the Month! Listen as Dr. Alice Hooker will be featured on The Light 103.9, and on our website at thelightnc.com. She will also receive the Pastor of the Month Plaque during a special Sunday presentation at the church, from The Light 103.9. Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light!

Here’s more about Dr. Pastor Alice Hooker

Dr. Alice Hooker

Dr. Alice Hooker (affectionately called Pastor Alice) is the pastor of a congregation of more than 400. She is the founder and senior pastor of Works for Christ Christian Center, serving with her husband, Dr. Lewis Hooker. Pastor Alice heeded the voice of God to start a ministry in 1986. She started out with four members and within one year had over 150 members. She is under the leadership of the late Dr. Mack Timberlake and Pastor Brenda Timberlake. Pastor Alice is well known in the community and is called on by many outside of her congregation for prayer and counseling. She routinely opens the church for funerals to the community when needed. She is known as a Mighty Woman of Wisdom, with much compassion. Her congregation feels honored and blessed to have her as the Prophetic Apostolic Angel of our ministry. She ministers under the prophetic anointing. Her prophecies and words of knowledge have come to fruition in many lives. She is a community leader and is recognized among the city officials. She has been called on by many as a reference and is known to give from her heart to the less fortunate. Her church family calls her “spiritual mom” because she carries the anointing of a discerning and wise woman, and knows their heart even before they speak. She is full of wisdom. It is amazing how when in conversation with her how soothing and comforting her voice is. She travels to Delaware, Michigan, South Carolina and Florida to speak at women conferences and to declare the Word of God. Pastor Alice truly has the heart of God. She is a pastor that loves her congregation and others. She is a pastor to the pastor. She is called on for individual counseling by many pastors.

Pastor Alice is the proud mother of two anointed daughters Kevetta and Donietta, and two grandchildren Tyler and Jada. She is exceptionally referred to as a virtuous woman of God and we do honor and thank God for her being a leader among leaders.

