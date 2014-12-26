Follow @Elev8Official

Seven-time GRAMMY® nominee and Gospel Hall of Famer Vanessa Bell Armstrong, 61, is sending heartfelt thanks to her supporters as she mourns the recent loss of her only son.

Her son, Terence Van Armstrong passed away Thursday, Dec. 4 at 38 years old. This year has been a difficult one for her. Nine months ago Armstrong, a mother of five, lost her mother, Mildred Bell, in March.

She shared this with note with her fans.

Vanessa Bell Armstrong Thanks You For Helping Her While She Mourns Son’s Death was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted December 26, 2014

